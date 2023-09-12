Tunisia: Foreign Minister Meets NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, met on Monday evening at the ministry's headquarters with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and Special Representative of the Secretary General for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Javier Colomina.

The meeting discussed the reality and prospects of partnership and cooperation relations between Tunisia and NATO at the bilateral and regional levels, and ways to ensure their further development.

It provided an opportunity to exchange views on regional and international issues of common interest, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Calomina is paying a working visit to Tunisia from September 11 to 13, according to the same source.

In May 2015, Tunisia obtained the status of "major non-NATO ally".

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) was founded on April 4, 1949. It is an international alliance made up of 31 different countries from Europe, North America and Asia.