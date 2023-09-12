Egypt: Foreign Ministry - Ethiopia Complete GERD Filling Violate Declaration of Principles

The ongoing measures taken by Ethiopia to complete the 4th filling of its controversial Grand Renaissance dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile violate the Declaration of Principles signed by Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan in 2015, the Foreign Ministry said.

These unilateral measures pays no due regard to the interests and water security of the two downstream countries, namely Egypt and Sudan, which is enshrined in international law, the ministry added in a press release on Sunday.

This approach, and the negative results arising therefrom, will make dam negotiations more difficult, the ministry deplored.

On July 13, 2023, Egypt and Ethiopia agreed to reach a final agreement on GERD in a period of four months, according to a joint statement by both countries issued following a bilateral meeting between President El-Sisi and Abiy Ahmed.

MENA