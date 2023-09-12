Zimbabwe: War Vets in a Fix - Ousted Leader Mutsvangwa Appointed Ex-Combatants' Minister

CHRISTOPHER Mutsvangwa, who was earlier this year ousted as Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairman, has been appointed Cabinet minister to oversee the welfare of former combatants, a curious development that threatens to put him on a collision course with his erstwhile nemesis.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa this Monday thrust Mutsvangwa into the portfolio as he announced a new Cabinet at the State House in Harare.

He will be the minister of War Veterans of the Liberation Struggle.

A political commentator says the appointment will likely result in continued animosity between Mutsvangwa and former guerrilla fighters.

"In Mnangagwa's desperate attempt to balance his Cabinet and reward loyalty and patronage, he could not find anywhere better to put Mutsvangwa, but that decision to square him up against the same people who deposed him from the helm of ZNLWVA was not the best move to champion the cause of suffering war veterans.

"We are unlikely to witness any improvement in the welfare of war veterans initiated from Mutsvangwa's office as he has personal grudges to settle with his ousters," said Norest Lemani.

In April, Mutsvangwa was pushed out accused of unprofessionalism and failure to improve their livelihoods.

Mutsvangwa was quoted then describing his jettisoning as "unbecoming."

During a press conference in Harare, the ex-fighters said they had appointed a National Interim Committee with the government's blessing.

The interim committee's vice chair, Ethan Matibela at that time said the last ZNLWVA elective congress was held a decade ago and Mutsvangwa's tenure had since lapsed.

"The Association's constitution dictates that the organisation should be run and operated by an elected national executive whose mandate would last for five years and thereafter, an elective congress would be conducted.

"On several occasions the association has experienced a gross disregard of its constitutional processes, chief among them, the lack of professionalism, no functioning systems in place, undue interference, lack of accountability and no clear programmes to embark on during the life of the sitting committee," said Matibela.

He added that despite having colleagues in government, war vets' living conditions had continued to deteriorate and most could no longer afford decent accommodation and health care services.

"It is indeed a total embarrassment to witness the majority of veterans without access to basic healthcare services, a decent living pension and no roof over their heads they would call their own.

"This is unacceptable especially when our erstwhile colleagues are running the government of the day. They should be the first to understand the plight of the rest of the veterans of the liberation struggle because they shared trenches with us."

Matibela commended the late former chairperson Chengerai Hunzvi for compelling government to award war veterans $50 000 gratuity each.