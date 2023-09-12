Malawi: Experts Scrutinize, Fine-Tune Competition and Fair Trading Bill, Regulations

12 September 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

Experts including lawyers and economists banged heads to fine-tune the Competition and Fair Trading (CFT) Bill expected to be tabled in Parliament in November this year.

Speaking during a validation workshop for the bill and Competition and Fair Trading Regulations in Blantyre, Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) Executive Director, Lloyds Vincent Nkhoma, said, it was important that the two get fined-tuned before they are tabled in the August House.

"We want all stakeholders to be aware of what is contained in the bill and the regulations so that they do not get surprised once they have been enacted into law and are being enforced," said Nkhoma.

He added that CFTC believes that with the consultations, stakeholders will make proposals to the provisions and own the provisions in the two pieces of legislation.

After the validations, he said, the bill will be taken for vetting after which it is expected to be tabled in Parliament.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.