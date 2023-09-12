Malawi: Experts Scrutinize, Fine-Tune Competition and Fair Trading Bill, Regulations

Experts including lawyers and economists banged heads to fine-tune the Competition and Fair Trading (CFT) Bill expected to be tabled in Parliament in November this year.

Speaking during a validation workshop for the bill and Competition and Fair Trading Regulations in Blantyre, Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) Executive Director, Lloyds Vincent Nkhoma, said, it was important that the two get fined-tuned before they are tabled in the August House.

"We want all stakeholders to be aware of what is contained in the bill and the regulations so that they do not get surprised once they have been enacted into law and are being enforced," said Nkhoma.

He added that CFTC believes that with the consultations, stakeholders will make proposals to the provisions and own the provisions in the two pieces of legislation.

After the validations, he said, the bill will be taken for vetting after which it is expected to be tabled in Parliament.