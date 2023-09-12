Malawi: Chakwera Envisages Hunger, Poverty Elimination Through Mega Farms

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has stated that the launch of the mega farms demonstrates his administration's resolve to eliminate hunger and poverty in Malawi.

Chakwera made the sentiments after launching Linga Mega Farm in Nkhata Bay where where over 800 rice and beans farmers have already started irrigation farming on a 450-hectare land.

"Today is a historic day to Malawi's commitment towards eliminating hunger and poverty. Our flagship mega farm initiative is well and truly on track," he said. "I am glad to learn that at full capacity, the farm will utilise close to 1,500 hectares as part of the initiative."

President Chakwera said he was further delighted that the scheme - in complementing with other support initiatives such as fisheries, honey production and livestock farming - has created hundreds of jobs to our youth in the area.

"This exciting development confirms my administration's conviction that mega farms are the best approach in commercialising agricultural production in the country. The Malawi Vision 2063 clearly outlines a path to self-reliance and prosperity by leveraging agriculture as one pillar that will spur socioeconomic transformation. In view of this, increasing agricultural production," said the President.