Tanzania: President Mwinyi Revokes Appointments Two Officials

ZANZIBAR: Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi has revoked the appointment of two officials.

A statement issued by the Zanzibar's Chief of Secretary on Tuesday said that Dr Mwinyi revoked the appointment of Saumu Khatibu Haji who was the Commissioner of the budget department in the President's Office, Finance and Planning.

The Head of State, according to the spatement, has also sacked the Executive Director of the Zanzibar Road agency (ZANROADS), Makame Ali Makame.

The Isle's State House didn't divulge more details about the President's decision.