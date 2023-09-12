Tanzania: Reconciliation Key to Political Understanding, Says PM

DAR ES SALAAM: PRIME Minister Mr Kassim Majaliwa has attributed the ensuing political development to President Samia Suluhu Hassan's unwavering political will of preaching unity and solidarity- the basis for reconciliation and mutual understanding of all parties.

Mr Majaliwa said on Monday at the special meeting of the political parties' council and democracy stakeholders held at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam that although there were a few challenges, the country's political landscape remained stable.

The meeting involved leaders from different political parties and other key stakeholders to assess the country's political status.

Mr Majaliwa attributed the impressive political atmosphere to President Samia's ambition to bring together all political parties under one table, in order to solve issues of concern for the good of the nation.

"Since she assumed the presidency, Dr Samia has always been pushing forward political parties' reconciliation and understanding for the interest of our nation," Mr Majaliwa said.

He said as a result of President Samia's political will, the Prime Minister's Office and Second Vice- President Office of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar in collaboration with the Political Parties Council have been coordinating and monitoring political reforms.

Mr Majaliwa said the two offices from both parts of the Union formed task forces, which designed a strategic plan for political reforms, saying this meeting was meant to analyse and evaluate the recommendation of task forces.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Equally, the Tanzania Centre for Democracy's (TCD) Chairman, Professor Ibrahim Lipumba, who also doubles as the Civic United Front's (CUF) Party Chairperson, appreciated President Samia political vision, driven with her 4Rs; Reconciliation, Reforms, Rebuilding and Resilience, for making TCD more active in performing various political activities such as hosting meeting with representation from all parties.

He cited the TCD's meeting, which was held from August 22 to 23 this year, as amongst deliberate efforts which brought a diverse of political parties' leaders and stakeholders to reflect the country's democracy development toward the next year Local Government Election and the General Election in 2025.

Prof Lipumba said the meeting highlighted key political development issues including the significance of having an independent National Electoral Commission (NEC) and the process of new constitution writing or amendment for free and fair election in the years to come.

He called upon President Samia to keep on with the pace of promising political reforms, so as to build a fair playing field and environment vital for all parties to participate in fostering peace and unity.

Likewise, Registrar of Political Parties, Judge Francis Mtungi extended gratitude to President Samia for gracing the meeting at JNICC that will run for three days.

"The presence of our president here today signals her heartfelt commitment in fostering political stability in the country," he said.

He said the government also has been funding all meetings to enable all political parties and stakeholders to meet regularly and work on reforms as a basis for unity, peace and lasting democratic governance.