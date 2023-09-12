Rwanda Investigation Bureau Sends Suspected Serial Killer Kazungu's File to Prosecution

12 September 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

A week after Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) arrested alleged serial killer Denis Kazungu, his file is now in the hands of prosecutors so that his trial can begin.

Kazungu, 34, a resident of Busanza Cell in Kicukiro district, is suspected of killing and burying several people - mostly young women - in his rented residence in Gashikiri village.

He was apprehended on September 5.

"Kazungu's case file was submitted to NPPA (National Public Prosecution Authority) yesterday, September 11," Thierry Murangira, RIB's Spokesperson told The New Times.

The charges he will face in court include murder, rape, use of threats, and fraud.

RIB has not disclosed the number of people that Kazungu killed, but some media reports claim they are more than 10.

While the trial location has not been finalized, there is a possibility that Kazungu will face a community trial in the area where he allegedly committed the crimes.

Antoine Mutsinzi, Kicukiro District's Executive Administrator (DEA), earlier informed The New Times that area residents expressed the desire for the suspect to be tried in Gishikiri Village, where he resided in a secluded house.

"We have previously conducted community trials in cases involving suspected murderers in Kanombe Sector, and we may follow the same path in Kazungu's case, as it is permissible under the law," Mutsinzi explained.

If convicted of the charges, Kazungu is expected to get a life sentence.

