Rwanda: Kiyovu Sign Veteran Defender Nizigiyimana

Kiyovu SC have announced the signing of experienced right-back Abdul Karim Nizigiyimana on a one-year deal.

Nizigiyimana, 34, joined the Green Baggies as a free agent after his contract with Gasogi United expired in June.

The Burundi international is expected to bring his experience to stabilize Kiyovu's defense which has been leaky during the past few matches of the current season, especially when the Mumena-based side stumbled to a 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Bugesera FC in the Primus National League.

This is going to be Nizigiyimana's second stint at Kiyovu, having previously played for the club during the 2009-2010 season before he moved to AS Vita Club in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He has featured for a host of clubs in Rwanda and outside the country including APR FC, Vital'O, Gor Mahia, Vipers, Rayon Sports, Vita Club, Wazito FC and Gasogi.