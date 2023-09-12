Rwanda: Kiyovu Sign Veteran Defender Nizigiyimana

12 September 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Kiyovu SC have announced the signing of experienced right-back Abdul Karim Nizigiyimana on a one-year deal.

Nizigiyimana, 34, joined the Green Baggies as a free agent after his contract with Gasogi United expired in June.

The Burundi international is expected to bring his experience to stabilize Kiyovu's defense which has been leaky during the past few matches of the current season, especially when the Mumena-based side stumbled to a 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Bugesera FC in the Primus National League.

This is going to be Nizigiyimana's second stint at Kiyovu, having previously played for the club during the 2009-2010 season before he moved to AS Vita Club in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He has featured for a host of clubs in Rwanda and outside the country including APR FC, Vital'O, Gor Mahia, Vipers, Rayon Sports, Vita Club, Wazito FC and Gasogi.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.