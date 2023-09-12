Kenya Power Shuts Utility Supply in 8 Counties for Network Maintenance

Nairobi — Kenya Power has announced scheduled outages in parts of eight counties to facilitate maintenance works on its distribution network.

The interruptions scheduled between 9am and 5pm on Tuesday will affect areas in Nairobi, Nakuru, Trans, Nzoia, Migori, Meru, Embu, Kiambu and Mombasa counties.

"The listed areas will be affected by planned power interruptions tomorrow ( September 12, 2023). The interruption is part of network maintenance," the firm stated.

In Nairobi, areas affected include Kangemi, parts of Waiyaki Way, Sodom, Kinda school and Nairobi Water offices.

The entire White House and Kiti Date areas in Nakuru as well as Blankets and Kiratina were listed in the outage notice.

In Trans Nzoia, areas affected include Maili Saba, Sibanga, Makunga and Kipsaina.

Power supply was disrupted in Nyamarambe, Riosiri, Emesa village, and parts of Tabaka within Migori county.

In Meru County, areas affected include Maua town, Athi Kiegoi, Nyambene Hospital, Luluma and Methodist Hospital.

In Embu, the power outage will affect Masinga, Sogea, Kamukunzi, Mukusu, Masinga boy and girls secondary schools and Msingini.

Other areas include Tola, Bob Harris, Whole of Tula, Kiahuria, Ndarungo and Metro.

In Mombasa, affected areas include Nyali, Bamburi, Masjid Noor, Murji Farm, Mwembelegeza and Kisumu Ndogo.