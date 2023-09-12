Kenya: President Ruto Leads Calls for Fans to Turn Up for Harambee Stars Friendly

Nairobi — President William Ruto has led the clarion call for fans to turn up in large numbers this afternoon when national football team Harambee Stars plays South Sudan in a friendly match at the Kasarani Stadium.

The head of state has congratulated the team for their performance in Qatar, where almost 11,000 Kenyans turned up for the game, and wants the same replicated at Kasarani today.

"Congratulations Harambee Stars for winning against Qatar last week. I was happy that many Kenyans turned up in Qatar to cheer our team. Today at 4pm Harambee Stars will be playing South Sudan. I want to ask all Kenyans to show up to cheer our champions," President Ruto said in a video statement from State House.

Tickets for the game are being sold at 500 shillings for the VIP dais and 200 shillings for the terraces and they are available at Kenya Cinema in the CBD as well as the match venue.