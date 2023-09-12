Kenya: Brussels Airlines Eyes 6 Weekly Flights Between Brussels and Nairobi in 2024

Nairobi — Brussels Airlines will, starting next year, begin flying between Nairobi and Belgium's Brussels six times a week as the airline seeks to expand its presence on the African continent.

Flights have been scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday in June 2024.

Its entry into Kenya will increase Lufthansa Group's flights to Nairobi from Frankfurt (Germany) and Brussels (Belgium) to 13 in the summer and 11 in the winter.

Brussels Airlines is wholly owned by the Lufthansa Group, a German flag carrier.

"Kenya remains a focus market for Lufthansa Group in East Africa, largely driven by the significant increase in demand and resurgence in travel, coupled with the immense support of the local community within the region," Lufthansa Group General Manager East Africa Kevin Markette said.

"I am pleased that we continue to grow our presence in Kenya, underlining Lufthansa Group's commitment to Kenya and the region as a whole," Markette added.

"With the addition of the six weekly Brussels Airlines' flights to Nairobi, Lufthansa Group will offer 18 weekly connections to Kenya in summer 2024, including daily Lufthansa flights to the capital and five weekly direct Discover Airlines flights to Mombasa."

Flyers can start to buy their flight tickets between Brussels and Nairobi beginning tomorrow, with the first flight departing in the middle of next year.

Brussels Airlines says that it will also be increasing its flight frequency to Kigali (Rwanda) to daily after the airline acquired its 10th Airbus A330, which will start operating in the summer of next year.

Consequently, about 60 pilots and cabin crew members will be hired.

"With the addition of Nairobi to our network, daily frequencies to Kigali and extra flights to West Africa, we offer more choice to our passengers travelling to and from Africa than ever," Brussels Airlines CEO Dorothea von Boxberg.

"The tenth intercontinental aircraft is a clear sign of Lufthansa Group's trust in Brussels Airlines and strengthens our role as the hub to Africa for the Group."