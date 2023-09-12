Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority Embarks On a Three-City Road Show in India

Port- Louis — The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority's (MTPA) Director Mr Arvind Bundhun led a delegation comprising 24 operators from Mauritius to conduct a 3 cities road show in Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

The first event kickstarted on Monday 21 August amidst a plethora of the key travel trade and media in Mumbai at the Four Seasons followed by two more events at Chennai and Ahmedabad on the 24 and 26 August respectively.

With increased connectivity between the two countries, this roadshow was an important platform for our local stakeholders to meet, bond and conduct business with the Indian travel trade. We are further directing our strategy through innovative trade, marketing and digital campaigns which will give Indian travelers the true essence of the destination. Mauritius is a year-round destination, and we invite you to feel our island energy. This roadshow is expected to propel Mauritius' presence in the Indian market as a destination for all segments: couples, families as well as MICE and weddings.

Elaborating on plans for the Indian market, Mr. Arvind Bundhun, Director, of Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority said, "I am glad to report that Mauritius' tourism industry has recovered quite well. The Government established a goal of one million tourists arriving in 2022, and we achieved that goal. In 2023, we aim to reach our pre-pandemic numbers of 1.4 million. Mumbai and other Indian cities are now easier to reach than ever thanks to great airlift provided by both Air Mauritius and Vistara. Additionally, we just appointed Mumbai- and Delhi-based All known Marketers (AKM) to make sure that our B2B, B2C, and digital operations are continued throughout the year.

Future goals will call for "permanent bonds" between the two parties, and we will make sure Mauritius lives up to Indian tourists' expectations of a high-end vacation spot." The Chennai roadshow was graced by the Presence of H.E. Mr Haymandoyal Dillum, High Commissioner of the Republic of Mauritius to the Republic of India. He Stated, "We are quite hopeful for the future and see India as a potential market for Mauritius. We want to promote the destination in all of its aspects. Additionally, we want to be very visible on social media, which is quickly gaining footing as a channel for influencing consumers."

Mr Sunil Mathapati, Country Manager, MTPA India added, "We are delighted to execute the three-city roadshow with MTPA, and our partners from Mauritius have added immense support for the event. Over 400 Indian B2B partners attended the roadshow across the three cities. This roadshow marks not just a celebration of a beautiful destination, but also a celebration of human resilience during the pandemic and its swift emergence of recovery positioning itself as a destination for all seasons and traveller segments."