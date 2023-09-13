South Africa: Proteas Fight Back... and How!

South Africa produced a strong batting display and tightened the screws with the ball in Potchefstroom to pull one back in the ODI series against Australia.

It was a treat for all those inside JB Marks Oval as the Proteas proved a real threat for the first time in six games this summer.

Temba Bavuma was put in to bat first after Australia won the toss. The skipper led from the front with his first one day international half century in Potchefstroom as South Africa's top order all looked comfortable with the bat.

Quinton de Kock got 82 off 77 before Travis Head proved his mettle as a quality sixth bowling option to dismiss him and Heinrich Klaasen.

Aiden Markram was the man of the match with a well played hundred to help the hosts to 338/6 in their 50 overs.

In response, the Aussies got off to an absolute flyer, with David Warner (78), Head (38) and Mitchell Marsh (29) helping them to 140/1 inside 15 overs.

The middle and lower order would soon collapse though, with 22-year-old pacer Gerald Coetzee claiming the headlines with an impactful 4/50 to help get them all out for 227.

"He's another South African fast bowler that we have to deal with," Australia captain Marsh told Scrolla.Africa post-match.

"I think he has a very bright future. You can see he's the ultimate competitor and he's had a very good start to his career. So yeah, we'll have to make sure we keep an eye on him."

The Proteas will look to go level in their bid for a comeback when they go into the fourth ODI in Centurion on Friday at 2-1 down in the series.