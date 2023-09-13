South Africa: Proteas Fight Back... and How!

13 September 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Razeen Gutta

South Africa produced a strong batting display and tightened the screws with the ball in Potchefstroom to pull one back in the ODI series against Australia.

It was a treat for all those inside JB Marks Oval as the Proteas proved a real threat for the first time in six games this summer.

Temba Bavuma was put in to bat first after Australia won the toss. The skipper led from the front with his first one day international half century in Potchefstroom as South Africa's top order all looked comfortable with the bat.

Quinton de Kock got 82 off 77 before Travis Head proved his mettle as a quality sixth bowling option to dismiss him and Heinrich Klaasen.

Aiden Markram was the man of the match with a well played hundred to help the hosts to 338/6 in their 50 overs.

In response, the Aussies got off to an absolute flyer, with David Warner (78), Head (38) and Mitchell Marsh (29) helping them to 140/1 inside 15 overs.

The middle and lower order would soon collapse though, with 22-year-old pacer Gerald Coetzee claiming the headlines with an impactful 4/50 to help get them all out for 227.

"He's another South African fast bowler that we have to deal with," Australia captain Marsh told Scrolla.Africa post-match.

"I think he has a very bright future. You can see he's the ultimate competitor and he's had a very good start to his career. So yeah, we'll have to make sure we keep an eye on him."

The Proteas will look to go level in their bid for a comeback when they go into the fourth ODI in Centurion on Friday at 2-1 down in the series.

 

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.