Kenya: President Ruto Scores C Plain Rating in First Year - Infotrak Survey

12 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — One year into his presidency, President William Ruto has scored a C plain rating in a survey conducted by Infotrak between August 21 - 23, 2023, with 55 percent as the mean average rating.

The rating also applies to his Cabinet Secretaries.

"The survey covered all the 47 counties and 8 regions of Kenya," the firm's Chief Executive Office Angela Ambitho said.

The findings coincide with the country's challenging economic situation that his administration is grappling with.

While President Ruto has emphasized his efforts to reduce the cost of living and improve the economy, 53 percent of Kenyans polled believe the country is moving in the wrong direction.

"Issues of the high cost of living, unemployment, and poor governance are some of the concerns that make Kenyans say that the country is heading in the wrong direction," Ambitho said.

President Ruto's campaign centered on economic transformation and empowering the "hustlers" during the 2022 elections, where he emerged victorious over his closest competitor, Raila Odinga.

However, since taking office, he has faced criticism, particularly regarding his approach to taxation.

The recently enacted Finance Act 2023, which introduced various taxes, sparked anger and frustration among some Kenyans.

