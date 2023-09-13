Kenya: Govt Moves to Expedite Issuance of Certificates of Good Conduct

Nairobi — The Government has launched a comprehensive effort to resolve the persistent issues of delays and unavailability surrounding the processing and issuance of certificates of good conduct at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

This move follows a wave of complaints from Kenyans who have faced protracted waiting times for this essential document, which is a vital requirement for job seekers within the country and those pursuing opportunities abroad.

On Tuesday, the DCI team led by Director Mohamed Amin met with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and canvassed the strategy for Information Technology (IT) system upgrade to match with developed jurisdictions.

Following the meeting, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration set in motion the timetable for clearing the backlog to restore public confidence in service delivery.

"Going ahead, the task remains to clear the backlog and upgrade the system from the current Automated Palm and Fingerprint Identification System (APFIS) to the more efficient Multi Biometric Identification System (MBIS)," Kindiki said.

The Principal Secretary of Interior, Raymond Omollo who was also part of the meeting, expressed the government's commitment to leveraging technology to streamline service delivery for all Kenyans across the nation.

He underscored the government's dedication to ensuring Kenyans receive efficient and hassle-free services, free from unnecessary delays

"Enhancing the Information Technology System at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will significantly expedite the processing of certificates of good conduct. We are committed to delivering a service that is both prompt and hassle-free for citizens, devoid of any avoidable delays," PS Omollo said.

Principal Criminal Registrar

On September 8, the Principal Criminal Registrar's (PCR) office introduced significant changes to the process of applying for Police Clearance Certificates upon the resumption of issuance.

Under the new directive, Kenyan citizens will no longer be required to schedule fingerprint capture appointments through the eCitizen portal.

Instead, they can simply select their preferred fingerprinting center on the portal and visit it at their convenience.

"The PCR further wishes to clarify that applicants no longer need to book fingerprinting dates on the eCitizen portal but must choose their preferred fingerprinting centers based on their convenience," stated the DCI.

Furthermore, the PCR urged applicants to ensure that the copies of their identity cards attached to their applications are legible and well-duplicated, especially in the thumbprint section.

Previously, individuals seeking police clearances had to book appointments with the PCR before undergoing fingerprint capture.