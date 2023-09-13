Kenya: Female Cabinet Secretaries Top Infotrak's List of Poor Performers

Nairobi — Women Cabinet Secretaries in President William Ruto's Cabinet have received poor rankings, in the latest Infotrak survey.

Out of seven women Cabinet Secretaries, six were ranked poorly in their respective roles.

The Cabinet Secretaries who received low scores include Peninah Malonza (Tourism), Aisha Jumwa (Public Service, Gender, and Affirmative Action), and Soipan Tuya (Environment), all scoring only one percent.

Additionally, Alice Wahome (Water), Florence Bore (Labor), and Rebecca Miano (East African Community and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development) received a two percent rating.

The survey, conducted between August 21 - 23, 2023, polled 4,000 respondents.

Notably, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha was the only female Cabinet Secretary who received a high ranking, with an eight percent rating.

In the overall rankings, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki performed the best, with a rating of 33 percent.

Overall, the Cabinet Secretaries received a C plain rating, indicating an average performance.

However, the survey did not specify the criteria used to assess the Cabinet Secretaries appointed by President Ruto, who has previously acknowledged concerns about incompetence in some of their roles.

President Ruto has not yet made a Cabinet reshuffle despite the concerns.