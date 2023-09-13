Kenya: Employment Authority Seeks to Fill DG Position

Nairobi — The National Employment Authority (NEA) is looking for a new Director General (DG) to implement the government's bottom-up economic agenda of job creation for thousands of unemployed youths.

In a statement, NEA said that the new DG will serve in the position for a period of three years, with the possibility of renewal based on performance.

The new DG is expected to oversee the day-to-day management of the authority.

He or she will also advise the state on matters relating to the implementation of the National Employment Authority Act, No. 3 of 2016, among other roles.

"The National Employment Authority (NEA) was established through the National Employment Act 2016. The Act provides for a comprehensive institutional framework for employment management, enhance employment pro- motion intervention; and access to employment by the youth, minorities and marginalised groups for connected purposes," NEA Board of Directors Chair said today.

"In implementing the Government Bottom-Up Economic Transformational Agenda, the Authority wishes to recruit a dynamic, result-oriented, Knowledgeable, visionary and experienced person to fill the position," added the chairperson.

Applicants are required to possess a master's degree in labour relations, industrial relations, business, human resource management, law, et cetera.

Five years' experience in senior management and valid membership in a relevant professional body, among others, are a must.