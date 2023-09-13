Rwanda: Just in - Court Remands FERWACY Boss Munyankindi

Kicukiro primary court on Tuesday, September 11, ruled to remand Benoît Munyankindi, the Secretary General of Rwanda Cycling governing body (Ferwacy), citing reasonable grounds to suspect his involvement in alleged crimes of favoritism and forgery.

Earlier, on August 21, Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) arrested Munyankindi whho was then suspected to have engaged in making decisions based on favouritism, friendship acquaintances, or nepotism, as well as forgery, falsification, and use of forged documents.

Munyankindi was arrested following an investigation into his conduct, and that of Ferwacy president Abdallah Murenzi, who he then confirmed was also under investigation but not in detention.

Murenzi also resigned in August. At the time, Murenzi was under investigation, but not detained, on suspicion of being an accomplice on charges of making decisions based on favouritism, friendship acquaintances, or nepotism, as well as forgery, falsification, and use of forged documents to which federation Secretary General Benoit Munyankindi was suspected to have engaged in before he was apprehended.

Alphonse Nkuranga, the federation's Executive Director, also resigned.

Murenzi stepped down after four years in office. He took over the office in an interim role in 2019 replacing Aimable Bayingana who also resigned from the top position.