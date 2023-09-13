Rwanda: African Volleyball Championship - Rwanda Finishes in 6th Place After Tunisia Loss

12 September 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda finished in sixth place at the 2023 Men's African Volleyball Championship which is a day away from conclusion in Cairo, Egypt after Tuesday's 0-3 defeat to Tunisia saw the East African country lose the battle for the 5th place.

The Tunisians, who went to Cairo as defending champions, fought to seal a convincing 25-17, 25-18 and 25-21 victory over Rwanda to take home the fifth place.

Paulo De Tarso's men looked tired throughout the three sets despite starting the game brightly and Tunisia capitalized on their fatigue to dominate the game hence winning it in three straight sets.

Rwanda managed a sixth place finish at the same continental volleyball championship for the fourth time in a row, having previously achieved the same feat in 2015, 2017, 2021.

The championship for the 2023 edition is now between finalists Egypt and Algeria who go head to head in a highly-anticipated final on Wednesday, September 13.

The Northern African rivals are up for the 'last dance' having overcome Cameroon and Libya in the semifinals on Monday night.

The Pharaohs booked their ticket to the final after a hard fought 25-13, 25-23, 35-33, 29-27 victory over Cameroon on while Algeria made it to the final after beating Libya 18-25, 25-15 3, 33-35, 25-22 5, 15-11 in a five-set thriller.

Besides the trophy, the Men's African Nations Volleyball Championship also serves as the 2024 Olympic qualifiers.

