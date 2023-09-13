South Africa: Club Med Brings Not One, but Two Resorts to South Africa

The beach and bush resorts are described as setting new standards in experiential travel.

South Africa is set to receive its first all-inclusive Club Med resorts, with a R2-billion local investment in northern KwaZulu-Natal, through a joint venture between Collins Residential and the international hospitality group.

Absa, African Bank and the Industrial Development Corporation are financing the development.

Club Med, founded in 1950, is renowned as the global leader and pioneer of premium all-inclusive holiday packages. The hospitality group focuses on both leisure and meetings and events (MICE) customers.

With a presence in 40 countries, Club Med operates nearly 70 resorts. In Africa, Club Med currently operates eight resorts in Mauritius, Morocco, Senegal, Seychelles and Tunisia.

The Club Med development - the group's first in South Africa - will comprise two resorts: one a beach resort, the other a game lodge.

Collins Residential is one of southern Africa's largest property and eco-tourism enterprises.

Construction is set to begin early next year, with the resort opening scheduled for around July 2026.

The beach resort will be built in Tinley Manor, north of Ballito on the Dolphin Coast, renowned for its bottlenose dolphins and "coastal village" holiday atmosphere. It will have direct access to a long and secluded stretch of pristine beach....