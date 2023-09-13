South Africa: Club Med Brings Not One, but Two Resorts to South Africa

12 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Georgina Crouth

The beach and bush resorts are described as setting new standards in experiential travel.

South Africa is set to receive its first all-inclusive Club Med resorts, with a R2-billion local investment in northern KwaZulu-Natal, through a joint venture between Collins Residential and the international hospitality group.

Absa, African Bank and the Industrial Development Corporation are financing the development.

Club Med, founded in 1950, is renowned as the global leader and pioneer of premium all-inclusive holiday packages. The hospitality group focuses on both leisure and meetings and events (MICE) customers.

With a presence in 40 countries, Club Med operates nearly 70 resorts. In Africa, Club Med currently operates eight resorts in Mauritius, Morocco, Senegal, Seychelles and Tunisia.

The Club Med development - the group's first in South Africa - will comprise two resorts: one a beach resort, the other a game lodge.

Collins Residential is one of southern Africa's largest property and eco-tourism enterprises.

Construction is set to begin early next year, with the resort opening scheduled for around July 2026.

The beach resort will be built in Tinley Manor, north of Ballito on the Dolphin Coast, renowned for its bottlenose dolphins and "coastal village" holiday atmosphere. It will have direct access to a long and secluded stretch of pristine beach....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.