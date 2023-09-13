Mozambique: - Government Hands Over 54 Houses to Rubbish Dump Collapse Victims

Maputo — The Mozambican government officially handed over on Monday 54 houses to families who were victims of the collapse of the rubbish dump at Hulene, on the outskirts of Maputo city.

The disaster happened on 19 February 2018 and resulted in the death of 17 people. The dump had been allowed to grow into a monster which towered over the houses built in its shadow. Torrential rains precipitated the collapse, which swept away homes and the people living in them.

With Monday's handover, 157 families have benefited from houses with piped water and electricity. All the houses were built in the Possulane neighbourhood, in Marracuene district, just outside Maputo.

Later this month, the government is due to hand over another 14 houses and a further 40 by December. In all, the government will allocate houses to 369 families.

Interacting with some of the beneficiaries who witnessed Monday's ceremony, the Deputy Minister of Land and Environment, Fernando de Sousa, declared that the resettlement of the victims has now reached an irreversible stage and the government will continue to do its best for the good of all citizens.

"We will continue to do our part and you must also ensure the conservation of the houses so that the government can do more and better," he said, adding that "we have heard testimonies showing satisfaction.'

He warned of the need for better organisation among the residents so that "the resettlement zone develops in an organised and well-structured way.'

"This must be a city. We already have places to build other basic social infrastructures', he said.

Some residents asked for better access roads, health centres, schools, areas for commerce, among other infrastructures.

The Possulane neighbourhood project is budgeted at 620 million meticais (around 9.7 million dollars).