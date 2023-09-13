Mozambique: COP28 - Mozambique to Share Its Climate Change Plan Budgeted At 600 Million Dollars

Maputo — The Mozambican government will share its Master Plan for adapting to climate change, budgeted at 600 million dollars, at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), to be held next December in Dubai.

According to the Minister of Land and Environment (MTA), Ivete Maibaze, who was speaking on Monday in Maputo, on the sidelines of Mozambique's First Preparation Meeting for its participation in COP28, the instrument under preparation has been functioning since 2017.

"'With regard to adaptation, we would like to take into account the Disaster Risk Management Master Plan, which is an approved instrument and is being made operational by our government for the 2017-2030 period, with a budget of around 600 million US dollars', she said.

However, according to the minister, Mozambique is not limiting itself to this instrument.

"We are taking a series of projects with us to COP-28 and, with regard to mitigation, we are going to take our energy transition strategy, which is a government instrument and is in the final stages of preparation', she said.

"We had the opportunity, at the climate summit, to share this proposed strategy with all the relevant partners so that we could gather more awareness and so that by early October we would have a finalised instrument for submitting the government's position. This is one of the instruments we plan to take to COP-28 to share Mozambique's vision of clean energy', she added.

Maibaze also explained that Mozambique also intends to share its strategic vision as a way of positioning itself in the region "not only in providing energy to the countries of the region, but also in promoting green energy in our country.'

The country also intends to take to COP-28 the Miombo and Greater Zambezi Forest Conservation Action Plan, which is an initiative of Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi.