Mozambique: COP28 - Mozambique to Share Its Climate Change Plan Budgeted At 600 Million Dollars

12 September 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican government will share its Master Plan for adapting to climate change, budgeted at 600 million dollars, at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), to be held next December in Dubai.

According to the Minister of Land and Environment (MTA), Ivete Maibaze, who was speaking on Monday in Maputo, on the sidelines of Mozambique's First Preparation Meeting for its participation in COP28, the instrument under preparation has been functioning since 2017.

"'With regard to adaptation, we would like to take into account the Disaster Risk Management Master Plan, which is an approved instrument and is being made operational by our government for the 2017-2030 period, with a budget of around 600 million US dollars', she said.

However, according to the minister, Mozambique is not limiting itself to this instrument.

"We are taking a series of projects with us to COP-28 and, with regard to mitigation, we are going to take our energy transition strategy, which is a government instrument and is in the final stages of preparation', she said.

"We had the opportunity, at the climate summit, to share this proposed strategy with all the relevant partners so that we could gather more awareness and so that by early October we would have a finalised instrument for submitting the government's position. This is one of the instruments we plan to take to COP-28 to share Mozambique's vision of clean energy', she added.

Maibaze also explained that Mozambique also intends to share its strategic vision as a way of positioning itself in the region "not only in providing energy to the countries of the region, but also in promoting green energy in our country.'

The country also intends to take to COP-28 the Miombo and Greater Zambezi Forest Conservation Action Plan, which is an initiative of Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.