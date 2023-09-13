Angolan Government Discusses Luanda's Surface Metro

Luanda — The construction of the Surface Metro in Luanda, the capital of Angola, was analysed Tuesday (12) at the meeting of the National Public Works Council.

The move is meant to improve mobility in Luanda city and surrounding areas.

The start of the work on the Luanda Surface Metro, initially estimated at USD 3 billion, was scheduled for 2022, in charge of the German construction company Siemens, which signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Transport on February 2021.

When the project was announced, it was mentioned that the metro line would be 149 kilometers long, covering the axes of the Port of Luanda-Cacuaco, Fidel Castro Ruz-Benfica Avenue, Port of Luanda-Largo da Independência and Kilamba City-Largo of Independence.

At the Council meeting that took place behind closed doors, chaired by the minister of State for Economic Coordination José de Lima Massano, the members of the body reviewed the project and the coordination to be taken into account with other sectors.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the secretary of the National Public Works Council, António Resende, confirmed the progress of the construction of the Surface Metro, without, however, advancing dates.

According to António Resende, the project has already been approved by Presidential Decree, maintaining the German partnership and financing.

"We are still dealing with certain aspects of the Surface Metro, which covers the entire city. We are looking at which is the main and priority branch that should be built", he said, noting that the same branch will pass through areas with the highest population density.

The Council, he added, is also analysing the possibility of the Metro coming closer to the city, so that there is greater mobility.

The meeting also reviewed the arrangements on the inauguration of the Dr. António Agostinho Neto International Airport on November this year, the works on the Barra do Dande Ocean Terminal and the construction of schools at municipal level.

The National Council for Public Works comprises 12 ministers, who make up the plenary, technical teams, representatives of the Association of Architects and Engineers of Angola. NE/NIC