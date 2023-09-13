Angola: Meeting On Health Resilience Project

Luanda — Angolan minister of Health Sílvia Lutucuta said Tuesday in Luanda that the current needs of the health sector include the recovery of coverage in the areas of maternal and child health, nutrition and the fight against major endemic diseases .

Speaking at the meeting on the Health Resilience Project, the minister said that it represents a significant commitment to strengthening the response capacity of the National Health system.

In times of global challenges, such as those currently faced, Sílvia Lutucuta stressed that health resilience becomes a priority.

"The objective of this committee is to monitor the progress of implementing the activities of the Health Resilience Project, ensuring effective communication between all parties involved", stressed the minister.

The creation of the committee was undertaken by the Government of Angola when it signed the financing agreement with the European Investment Bank and the United Nations Development Programme.