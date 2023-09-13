Africa: 'Smallholder Farmers Don't Need Help, They Need Equitable Share of Investment'

The Africa Food Systems Forum 2023 (AFSF) ended with calls for concerted efforts to scale up the transformation of food systems across the continent with equitable investments leading to actionable strategies, particularly to address the climate emergency.

"Smallholder farmers in Africa do not need your help, they need their right equitable share of investment in global funding," Minister for Agriculture in Tanzania Hussein Mohamed Bashe said in Dar es Salaam where thousands of delegates gathered, focusing on on how to place youth and women at the forefront of the transformation.

Amath Pathe, AFSF Managing Director, thanked Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan for hosting the forum in Dar es Salaam, saying "this is the highest number of delegates" as he highlighted the pivotal role of country-level actions in rejuvenating food systems.

"Recover, Regenerate, Act"

The forum spoke to three themes: Recover focused on harnessing Africa's potential, emphasizing regenerative farming practices and youth engagement. Regenerate underscored the importance of local actions and country-level initiatives in reshaping food systems. Act called for immediate action to recalibrate food systems for resilience and security in the face of climate change.

Bashe also highlighted key actions that Tanzania took to accelerate food production and systems. This included the creation of the Presidential Delivery Council, the establishment of the Agricultural Transformation Office and Agriculture Delivery Unit, and a Build a Better Tomorrow me that promotes and supports youth informing and agriculture.

The forum, which followed the Africa Climate Summit, supported the call for impactful outcomes to bolster Africa's role and influence in addressing pressing challenges in the global climate change discourse, particularly before COP28. Participants pledged to foster cross-border collaboration, exchange best practices, and combine resources to expedite progress. Strategies such as promoting value chain development and incorporating sustainability into trade practices were highlighted as methods to uplift smallholder farmers, reduce waste, and improve nutrition outcomes.

Amid the challenges of the climate crisis, a call for immediate action echoed throughout the forum. The central idea was the decision to adjust food systems in Africa for increased resilience and security.

Key highlights included commitments to amplify the role of young people and women in constructing climate-resilient food systems across Africa. Inclusivity and collaboration were recurring themes, the summit emphasized the promotion of gender equality as a key imperative. This involves enhancing access and support for women-led agriculture and championing gender-responsive policies. The recognition that empowering women contributes significantly to sustainable development and equitable progress was a shared sentiment.

Youth engagement and empowerment were pivotal focal points during the discussions. The forum identified the creation of opportunities, investment in youth-led innovation, and ensuring equitable access to education as essential steps in harnessing the younger generation's potential to shape the future of agriculture and food systems

The African Food Systems Forum also spotlighted the pivotal role of soil health in food systems, and recognized the need for comprehensive soil conservation and restoration practices.

Trade and markets were addressed, highlighting the importance of well-structured regional and international trade in strengthening supply chains and promoting economic growth across Africa. Digital technologies and e-commerce were identified as critical strategies to enhance trade efficiency and inclusivity.

Africa is projected to become the fastest growing region globally, outpacing Asia, according to a new report by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation. It is reported that six out of the ten fastest growing economies in 2023 are African countries. With the continent hosting 65% of the world's remaining uncultivated arable land, primary commodities including agricultural products accounted for more than three quarters of Africa's exports, a far higher share than in any other region, reports Anisa Muridi for Capital FM.

The forum emphasized the urgency of food systems transformation and the need for coordinated, inclusive, and innovative action. Its outcomes are expected to shape Africa's path towards sustainable, resilient, and prosperous food systems.