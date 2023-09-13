Uganda: Police Praise Besigye Over Peaceful Meetings in Nebbi

The Uganda Police has praised Opposition Forum for Democratic Change strongman Dr. Kizza Besigye for holding peaceful meetings in the Nebbi District recently.

Dr. Besigye is on a countrywide consultative tour to rally FDC delegates to reclaim the party from the leadership of Nandala Mafabi and Patrick Oboi Amuriat.

The police have praised the peace with which he has handled his meetings, urging that he ensure public safety and businesses in the different centres.

"The police leadership has applauded the FDC party for holding very peaceful consultative and mobilisation meetings in Nebbi district on 7.09.2023 at around 12.20 pm, at Nebbi Business Community Information and Training Centre, at Boma cell in Nebbi district."

"The delegation led by Col. (Rtd) Dr. Kiiza Besigye planned their meetings in coordination with the District Security Committee, which enabled the smooth conduct of their indoor meeting, with over 40 delegates, drawn from elected party leaders, chairpersons of sub-counties, former flag bearers and councillors."

Police are shocked that the meeting by Besigye "ended well and the team left the district, without any incident.

"This is a win for public safety and the police and the FDC party."

Meanwhile, the police have warned National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine to control his crowds and also avoid putting himself in a tempting position for ill-intention people.

"We absolutely understand the concern of NUP supporters about these processions, but as the Joint Security Agencies, we are more concerned by terror threats, which would risk the safety of the NUP leader and his supporters. We are aware several NUP bloggers and propagandists are likely to release propaganda, in response to the police appeal and instruction," a statement from police reads.

Previously, the police and the FDC were sworn foes and there have been many clashes between Besigye and the Police for as long as the party exists.

However, it is an exciting turn of events that Besigye is now getting kudos from the Police.