Namibia: Geingob Reshuffles Deputy Ministers, Sacks Kashikola

President Hage Geingob has appointed three new deputy ministers and relieved home affairs deputy minister Daniel Kashikola of his duties.

Deputy ministers included in the reshuffle are Natalia Goagoses, Lucia Witbooi and Eveline Nawases-Tayele.

The president's press secretary, Alfredo Hengari, announced in a media statement on Tuesday evening that Geingob had let Kashikola go.

Hengari said Geingob thanked Kashikola "for his services as deputy minister of home affairs, immigration and security, and wishes him well in his future endeavours."

Goagoses has been moved to the Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation. She was previously with the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development.

"An educationist by training, Goagoses has been tasked with strengthening the work of government in the delivery of better services in the higher education sector, including the acceleration of national efforts towards the fourth industrial revolution," the Presidency's statement reads.

Witbooi has been appointed as deputy minister of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security. She previously served as deputy minister in the gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare ministry.

"Working alongside the minister, Witbooi has been tasked with working towards improved and timely service delivery and strengthening national efforts towards improved security for citizens and visitors," the statement reads.

Nawases-Tayele will be the deputy minister of the urban and regional development portfolio.

"Nawases-Tayele will contribute towards an improved performance culture for better public service delivery in the ministry," the statement further reads.