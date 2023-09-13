Kenya: President Ruto Expresses Kenya's Solidarity With Libya After Devastating Floods

Nairobi — President William Ruto has expressed Kenya's solidarity with Libya following the devastating floods that led to the loss of over 2,300 lives.

Through a post shared on his X app account, the head of state indicated that Kenya stands with Libya after the incident.

"Our solidarity with the people of Libya in the face of devastating floods that have led to loss of lives and destruction of property. Kenya stands with you, "he posted.

Authorities in Libya have reported that at least 2,300 people have died with thousands still missing even as rescue operations race against time to salvage more lives.

Two dams have been reported to have collapsed in the Derna area about 560 miles east of Lydia's Capital Tripoli sending huge masses of water that have since submerged several cities.

The cities that have been affected include Al-Bayada, AL-Marj, Tobruk, Takenis, Al-Bayada, Benghazi as well as Battah.

The Us, Turkey, Italy, Qatar, Germany, Iran as well as Egypt are some of the countries that have since sent aid to the flood hit country.