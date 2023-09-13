Somalia: NISA Reveals Names and Photos of Al-Shabaab Leaders Killed in Somalia

Mogadishu — NISA has released the names and photos of Al-Shabaab leaders who were killed in the latest operations by SNA soldiers with the support of foreign forces.

The National Intelligence and Security Agency [NISA] said six of the commanders have been neutralized in a foiled Al-Shabaab attack on Awdheegle town, Lower Shabelle region.

The leaders killed in the operations are:

1. Sheikh Abdullahi, the leader of al-Shabaab from area Number 50 to Buufow area in the Lower Shabelle region, was killed in the Awdheegle operation.

2. Ali Timajilic, the health leader of the al-Shabaab wing operating in the Lower Shabelle region. According to the government, he joined Al-Shabaab in 2012. Since 2017, he has been operating in the Lower Shabelle. He was killed in the Awdheegle operation.

3. Bashir Dheere, the leader of al-Shabaab operating in the Bula-Marer area and the leader of the group called Macalin Salahay, was killed in the Awdheegle operation.

4. Abdiqafar aka Moalim Nadara, who joined al-Shabaab in 2009 was killed in the Awdheegle operation.

5. Sha'iye Mohamed Ali, known as Kufridid, was a leader of explosives in the Lower Shabelle region, he was killed in the Awdheegle operation.

6. Sakariye Mohamed Bashir, known as Cadnan or Sandheere, who joined al-Shabaab in Mogadishu in 2011 and held positions, including head of explosions in the Lower Shabelle, was killed in the Awdheegle operation.

7. Ahmed Ali Dahir Shuuke, who was tasked with the mobilization of the community was killed in an operation near Bulacle in the Galgaduud region.