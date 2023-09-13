Uganda: 12 Feared Dead After Soroti Hospital Oxygen Machine Breaks Down

12 September 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Eddy Enuru

Reports are emerging that at least 12 people are feared to have died since Friday at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital due to the breakdown of the oxygen machine.

The ordeal began when the vital oxygen machine at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital suffered a critical malfunction, rendering it inoperative.

Soroti hospital not only serves the immediate community but also two other referral hospitals, namely Lira and Moroto.

The tragic loss of over 12 lives since Friday plunged the community into mourning.

The situation of the malfunctioning oxygen machine was confirmed by the hospital principal administrator Benzy Omoya. He, however, declined to reveal further how the hospital is managing without this critical piece of machinery.

Soroti City MP Jonathan Ebwalu said he was aware of the situation but had been informed that the number of people who may have lost their lives is closer to 15.

Unfortunately, this is not the only challenge the hospital is struggling to handle. The hospital continues to operate despite intermittent power supply.

Within children's ward at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, a quiet but resilient battle unfolds every day. Here, patients find themselves in an unusual circumstance, navigating the challenges of congestion with darkness and an unwavering spirit of endurance.

Patients and their caregivers find themselves operating in near-darkness.

Patients in this ward have adopted the use of touch-sensitive devices, such as mobile phones and tablets, as their sources of light.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.