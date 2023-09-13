Rwanda's Uwikunda Selected for AFCON 2023 Training

Rwandan international referee Samuel Uwikunda is among 32 centre referees that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has selected to undergo a preparatory course training ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) that will take place in Cote D'Ivoire from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Uwikunda, who has been a constant figure in officiating CAF competitions for the past six years, is among six centre referees chosen from the CECAFA zone selected for the training alongside Ethiopia's Bamlak Weyesa, Peter Waweru Makaku of Kenya, Mahmoud Ali Mahmoud of Sudan, Pacifique Ndabihewanimana of Burundi and Omar Abdulkadir Artan of Somalia.

Uwikunda, 26, officiated in the 2023 CHAN in Algeria and he is currently among the best young referees in East Africa who were tipped to excel in the refereeing career.