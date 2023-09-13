Tanzania: President Samia Named New Gca Advisory Board Member

DAR ES SALAAM PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has been appointed to serve as a member of the Advisory Board of the Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA)- a vital world's body that fosters climate resilience for human wellbeing.

According to a statement released by the Directorate of Presidential Communications yesterday, the appointment letter was officially presented to Dr Samia by the GCA's Board Chairperson, Mr Ban Ki-moon.

The former Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) presented the latter to President Samia at the sideline of the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya a week ago.

"This appointment is in recognition of President Samia's outstanding leadership, competence and efforts to address climate change in Africa and worldwide, where Tanzania has been the front runner in implementing various climate restoration projects," read part of the statement.

The statement named other members of the board as President of Senegal, Mr Macky Sall, Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Mr Akinumwi Adesina and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director, Ms Kristalina Georgieva.

According to the statement, GCA which coordinates and supervises climate resilience across the world has so far has raised over 50 billion US dollars from which, Tanzania will be amongst beneficiaries in three years to come.

GCA was founded in 2018 and headquartered in Netherlands in the largest floating office in the world in Rotterdam, however, with regional office in Africa, South Asia and Asia Pacific.

In Africa, GCA regional office is hosted at the African Development Bank (AfDB) building in Abidjan, Ivory Coast and launched in 2020.

The global body's core mission is to act as the solution broker to accelerate, innovate and scale adaptation action for a climate resilient world.