South Africa: Mkhwebane Removed From Office

13 September 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has removed Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, from office on grounds of misconduct and incompetence following a National Assembly debate and vote on the Section 194 committee report.

The committee was established in March 2022 to conduct an enquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

The subsequent report recommended that she be removed from office and this was adopted by a majority in the National Assembly on Monday.

"The National Assembly resolved with the requisite two-thirds majority that Advocate Mkhwebane be removed from the Office of the Public Protector for misconduct and incompetence.

"Section 194(3)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa stipulates that when the National Assembly adopts a resolution for the removal of the Public Protector, the President "must" remove the Public Protector from the office.

"Accordingly, President Ramaphosa has informed Advocate Mkhwebane of the action to remove her from the Office of the Public Protector," the Presidency said in a statement.

