South Africa: Labour Dept Reaches Out to Job Seekers in Limpopo

The Department of Employment and Labour's Public Employment Service (PES) unit in Limpopo is today launching a series of community outreach programmes targeted at work seekers in the Capricorn District Municipality.

The outreach sessions begin today at Maikhutsong Crèche in Paledi Ga-Thoka.

According to the department, the sessions are aimed at enriching youth in the Capricorn District Municipality with valuable information for job hunting, making informed career decisions, and pursuing training and development opportunities.

Career Guidance Coordinator, Emmanuel Ravhudzulo, said the primary objective of these sessions is to assist job seekers with information that will enhance their career insights and bolster their employability through a range of job hunting skills programmes covering aspects such as CV writing, interview preparation and work ethics.

During these sessions, unemployed job seekers will receive comprehensive support and guidance on various strategies to secure employment or access skills development opportunities, and will also be registered on the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) database for possible future employment.

"We are dedicated to helping individuals who find themselves at a career crossroad and are unsure about their next steps, whether it involves embarking on their initial career journey, advancing in their current profession, or exploring new career paths," Ravhudzulo said.

Work seekers are encouraged to bring along their CVs to the sessions.

The outreach will take place according to the schedule below:

Village

Date

Venue

Contact Person

Contact No

1. Paledi Ga-Thoka

13 September 2023

Maikhutsong Crèche

Mary Jane Sehlapelo

072143 7324

2. Masekoleng & Tjatjaneng

14 September 2023

Tribal Office

Mr Raseoana

079 306 3570

3. Nobody

18 September 2023

Church TBC

Mr Legaseane Mothapo

082 711 5338

4. Moremadi

20 September 2023

Tribal Office Moremadi

Mr Senona

071 550 3689

5. Makgwareng

21 September 2023

Mokgalatladi Hall : Kgorong

Mr Matome Mametja

076 352 8460

6. Megoring

29 September 2023

Makgongoana Secondary School

Mr Moloto

072 711 3533

7. Ga Makanye

29 September 2023

Mogafe Café

Mr Abraham Mohale

079 090 8462