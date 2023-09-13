South Africa: Labour Dept Reaches Out to Job Seekers in Limpopo

The Department of Employment and Labour's Public Employment Service (PES) unit in Limpopo is today launching a series of community outreach programmes targeted at work seekers in the Capricorn District Municipality.
The outreach sessions begin today at Maikhutsong Crèche in Paledi Ga-Thoka.
According to the department, the sessions are aimed at enriching youth in the Capricorn District Municipality with valuable information for job hunting, making informed career decisions, and pursuing training and development opportunities.
Career Guidance Coordinator, Emmanuel Ravhudzulo, said the primary objective of these sessions is to assist job seekers with information that will enhance their career insights and bolster their employability through a range of job hunting skills programmes covering aspects such as CV writing, interview preparation and work ethics.
During these sessions, unemployed job seekers will receive comprehensive support and guidance on various strategies to secure employment or access skills development opportunities, and will also be registered on the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) database for possible future employment.
"We are dedicated to helping individuals who find themselves at a career crossroad and are unsure about their next steps, whether it involves embarking on their initial career journey, advancing in their current profession, or exploring new career paths," Ravhudzulo said.
Work seekers are encouraged to bring along their CVs to the sessions.
The outreach will take place according to the schedule below:
Village
Date
Venue
Contact Person
Contact No
1. Paledi Ga-Thoka
13 September 2023
Maikhutsong Crèche
Mary Jane Sehlapelo
072143 7324
2. Masekoleng & Tjatjaneng
14 September 2023
Tribal Office
Mr Raseoana
079 306 3570
3. Nobody
18 September 2023
Church TBC
Mr Legaseane Mothapo
082 711 5338
4. Moremadi
20 September 2023
Tribal Office Moremadi
Mr Senona
071 550 3689
5. Makgwareng
21 September 2023
Mokgalatladi Hall : Kgorong
Mr Matome Mametja
076 352 8460
6. Megoring
29 September 2023
Makgongoana Secondary School
Mr Moloto
072 711 3533
7. Ga Makanye
29 September 2023
Mogafe Café
Mr Abraham Mohale
079 090 8462