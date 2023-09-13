South Africa: Western Cape Infrastructure On Solar Geyser Installations At Vlakkeland Housing Project

press release

The installation of Solar panel geysers for beneficiaries living with disabilities is underway at the Vlakkeland housing project.

In his 2023/24 Budget Vote, Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, allocated R24 million towards addressing the current energy crisis. A total of R24 million was earmarked for the installation of 976 solar geysers across various human settlement projects.

As part of this initiative, 53 households of beneficiaries living with disabilities will be fitted with solar panel geysers at the Vlakkeland project.

Projects in this pilot energy mitigation initiative include Metro Grounds in George and Railton in Swellendam. Upon the successful completion of these projects, a total 976 indigent households will benefit from improved energy access.

Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers expressed his enthusiasm for the ongoing progress of the pilot project, stating, "I am excited to note that the pilot project is being implemented, with installations currently underway. Having experienced one of the coldest winters in recent years, it is imperative that we explore alternative means to mitigate load shedding while ensuring that our most vulnerable citizens are not left behind. The Western Cape Government is proud to lead the way in delivering innovative solutions to our citizens".

The installation of the 53 solar panel geysers at Vlakkeland is on track to be completed by the end of 2023, promising a substantial improvement in the well-being and dignity of the beneficiaries, while at the same time advancing our commitment to environmental responsibility.