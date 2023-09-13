South Africa: Mashatile to Host Vietnamese Vice President On Official Visit to SA

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Friday host Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on an Official Visit to South Africa.

The Official Visit, according to the Presidency, occurs within the context of the commemoration of 30 years of diplomatic relations between South Africa and Vietnam.

The aim is to reinvigorate and further strengthen the ties of friendship and solidarity between the two countries to consolidate the multifaceted partnership.

"South Africa and Vietnam enjoy friendly and constructive relations grounded in a shared history of struggle for freedom and common values supportive of the agenda of the Global South.

"The Official Visit presents an opportunity to highlight the excellent relations between the two countries and to foster closer ties with the government and people of Vietnam," the Presidency said.

Bilateral mechanisms between the two countries include the inter-governmental partnership forum for economic, trade, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation and the joint technical committee.

These, according to the Deputy President's Office, serve as a vehicle to review bilateral relations and identify priority areas for technical cooperation.

Total bilateral trade between South Africa and Vietnam amounted to R23.8 billion in 2022, with the trade balance in favour of Vietnam.

The focus areas for discussions between the two governments will include trade, investment, promotion of agricultural products, market access, higher education, mineral resources and energy.

The leaders will also talk about regional and multilateral issues.

The Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Industry and Trade, Agriculture and Rural Development, Planning and Investment, Education and Training will accompany Vice President Xuan.

She will also be joined by senior government, senior leaders of the Communist Party of Vietnam and a business delegation.