Zimbabweans Lay Into Mnangagwa's New ICT Minister Mavetera - Say She Has No Idea What She Got Herself Into

A SECTION of Zimbabwe's internet users, already riled by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Cabinet appointments, has described new Information Communication Technology (ICT) Minister Tatenda Mavetera as clueless, following her interview at the State House.

Mavetera, who is Chikomba West Member of Parliament (MP) was sworn in alongside other Cabinet Ministers at State House Tuesday where she granted the interview on her targets that has since gone viral.

A former actress, Mavetera has been in the limelight of late and was forced to respond to 'insinuations' that she had ensured her place in Mnangagwa's Cabinet by dishing out sexual favours.

"Politics is always like that, people always talk but all we need is to work. We are ready to work," said Mavetera in response to the insinuations.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Legislators Fadzai Mahere and Ostallos Siziba demanded her academic credentials, going as far as posting a picture of bare female thighs in a post that was understood to mean that she slept her way to the top.

Mavetera did not do justice though in attempts to prove herself knowledgeable, failing to answer questions about ICT policy and her agenda.

"What we need to understand and appreciate is that everything that we do involves ICT and we need to make sure we do not leave anyone. We need to make sure that we come up with programmes that will make sure that people from the rural areas also get access to ICTs," she said.

Twitter users have been making fun of her continued use of the phrase "make sure."

Two of her posts on ICT, plagiarised from Billionaire Bill Gates and Software developer Matt Mullenweg have also been shared.