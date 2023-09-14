Rwanda: Ishimwe, Hakizumwami Eliminated From Rwanda Open M25

13 September 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Rwandan representatives Junior Hakizumwami and Claude Ishimwe have been knocked out of Rwanda Open M25 week II taking place in Kigali following Wednesday's first round defeats to India's Kabir Hans and Dev Prajwal respectively.

Ishimwe and Hakizumwami are among three Rwandans who were granted wild cards to participate in the week long tennis tournament which is underway at Kigali Ecology Tennis Club from September 11-17.

Hakizumwami, 17, bowed out of the competition after shock 6-4, 6-2 singles first round defeat to India's Hans while countryman Ishimwe put a substandard performance in 6-0, 6-0 defeat at the hands of Prajwal.

Strong start Wenger and Crowford

Meanwhile, Week I champion Damien Wenger and runner-up Oliver Crawford started the second week of the tournament on an impressive note.

Wenger beat Australia's Lawrence Batajin 6-0 6-2 while Crawford saw off India's Raghav Jaisinghani after beating him in two sets 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the second round.

The overall winner of the tournament gets 25 points on top of a cash prize of $3,600.

Rwanda Open used to bring together tennis players from the region but, after adding it to the ITF World Tennis Tour "Futures" calendar, organisers (Rwanda Tennis Federation) opened doors to professional tennis players including Wenger and many others from across the globe as per of making it more competitive.

A host of professional tennis players have not only shown interest but also confirmed their participation in the competition since it gives points to the ATP ranking as well increased prize money.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.