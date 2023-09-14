South Africa: 'My Evidence Is Not Confused' - Senzo Murder Trial Stumbles Again

The high-profile murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa has hit another snag, as Officer Sizwe Zungu's testimony is once again in contention.

The trial has been postponed until Thursday.

The proceedings, taking place at the Gauteng High Court, were recently paused due to Fisokuhle Ntuli, one of the accused, falling ill.

Upon resumption, the trial was further hindered by inconsistencies in witness testimonies.

Officer Sizwe Zungu, a pivotal state witness, attested to the presence of the accused at a Vosloorus hostel on the fateful day in 2014 when Meyiwa was tragically killed.

Zungu's claims have become a central point of contention, with Advocate Charles Mnisi, representing the defendant Mncube, probing Zungu's recollections, notably the sequence of events and the clothes worn by the accused.

The police officer's testimony, while confident in his claims, showed variations.

Initially, he claimed that Ntanzi was present during a trip to buy alcohol, but later he excluded Ntanzi from that story.

Mnisi sharply highlighted this inconsistency, implying a potential flaw in the witness's account.

Zungu, however, stood firm. "My evidence is not confused," he said.

Another important moment came up when Mnisi stressed the importance of photos retrieved from the accused's mobile phone.

These images, he argued, were crucial to the cross-examination.

The defence blasted the limited number of photos shown in court, considering the volume downloaded from the phone.

State prosecutor George Baloyi acknowledged the selection process, assuring the court that arrangements would be made for the defence to access the complete photo album and the mobile device.

The trial resumes on Thursday.

Pictured above: Senzo Meyiwa trial

Image source: File