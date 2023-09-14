South Africa: Legend Mama Joy Honoured for Years of Support

14 September 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Nkhensani Mthombeni

From Johannesburg to Paris, Joy Chauke, known as "Mama Joy" by sports enthusiasts, has waved South Africa's flag with great honour.

This week, she clinched the title of Sports Fan of the Year at the 2023 Momentum GSports Awards held at Johannesburg's Wanderers Club.

While Mama Joy couldn't personally accept the accolade due to her current commitment in Paris -- supporting the Springboks during the 2023 Rugby World Cup -- her friend, Dineo Mokwena, received it on her behalf. Mokwena humorously remarked to Scrolla.Africa, "If Mama Joy didn't win, then who would?

"Anyone competing with her should merely sip water, take a seat, and be prepared to applaud her victory."

Initiated by sports icon and cricket commentator Kass Naidoo, the awards spotlight those who show passion in the realm of sports.

Mama Joy's unwavering spirit for South African sports has placed her at the centre of three world cups in less than a year. In 2022, she stood amongst the crowds in Qatar for the Fifa Men's World Cup for 40 consecutive days.

A few months later, she cheered for Banyana Banyana during the Fifa Women's Soccer World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand.

Currently in Paris, Mama Joy's optimism remains sky-high.

She firmly believes in captain Siya Xolisi's potential to hoist the World Cup once again, citing his leadership and the team's top-notch fitness.

Beyond just watching the matches, Mama Joy actively interacts with global rugby fans, particularly Springboks.

Expressing her gratitude, Mama Joy acknowledged the Department of Sports, South African Rugby, Mark Alexander, and the South African Football Association's Danny Jordaan for their continuous support and well wishes.

 

