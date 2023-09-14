Zimbabwe: Opposition Deputy Spokesperson Ostallos Arrested for Inciting Violence, to Appear in Court September 15

14 September 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy spokesperson and legislator, Gift Ostallos Siziba was arrested in Bulawayo on Wednesday, facing charges of inciting violence.

Siziba was later released and will be appearing in court on Friday.

In a post on X, CCC condemned the "continued persecution" of it's members.

"Our MP for Pelandaba Tshabalala, Hon @Cde_Ostallos, was arrested today on false allegations of inciting violence. Although he was later released, he has been summoned to court on Friday. The regime has intensified its crackdown against our members after a shambolic, disorganized, rigged and fraudulent election. This continued persecution must stop. #StopPersecutingCCC," the post reads.

🟡Our MP for Pelandaba Tshabalala, Hon @Cde_Ostallos, was arrested today on false allegations of inciting violence. Although he was later released, he has been summoned to court on Friday. The regime has intensified its crackdown against our members after a shambolic,... pic.twitter.com/QkT3MoBWqm-- Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) September 13, 2023

This follows the recent arrest of CCC Sunningdale MP Maureen Kademaunga and councillor Clayd Mashozhera on attempted murder and malicious damage to property charges.

The State however dropped the charges against Kademaunga after failing to secure evidence.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.