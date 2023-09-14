Kenya: Petitioners in Finance Act Case Wants It Declared Unconstitutional

13 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — Petitioners have urged a three judge bench to declare the Finance Act 2023 unconstitutional, null and void.

They told the judges that the Finance bill was passed by Parliament without the concurrence of the senate as required by the law.

They told justice David Majanja (presiding) justice Lawrence Muhambi and Christine Mioli that new provisions were introduced in the floor of the house without being subjected to public participation as required by law.

The applicants through their Counsel's Otiende Amollo, Okong'o Omogeni, Daniel Maanzo and Kakamega senator Okiya Omtatah that the introduction of the housing levy that is in the Finance Act does not exist in law as it purports to give powers to Kenya Revenue Authority the power to collect tax which is unconstitutional.

They submitted that introduction of any law which touches on counties must involve the senate.

The court heard that 22 new provisions out of 84 were introduced in the house without public participation. They urged the judges to find and hold that the Finance bill Act 2023 is null and Void.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.