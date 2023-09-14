Kenya: Aga Khan Retires Old Energy System for Biomass Boilers to Mitigate Climate Change

13 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Aga Khan University Hospital has retired diesel generators that are used to power heating systems and replaced them with a biomass boiler to cut carbon emissions in the environment.

The new biomass plant is set to reduce the hospital's annual consumption of diesel by 860,000 liters.

The utilization of briquettes and other waste sources, it adds, will cut more than 2,000 tons of carbon dioxide emitted annually.

The new boiler will generate steam for the hospital's water heating, laundry, cooking, and sterilization services.

"Primarily hospitals exist to nurture human health. However, we also know that climate change increases the risk of illness. It therefore goes without saying that healthcare institutions have a responsibility to nurture the well-being of the environment," the hospital's CEO, Rashid Khalani, said.

Likewise, the new energy facility will reduce running costs at the hospital.

"All our new energy projects will be 100% renewable. All our new buildings are also constructed in line with green building guidelines that aim to reduce emissions and make savings in energy and water usage," echoed Aga Khan University Vice Chancellor Sulaiman Shahabuddin.

Globally, the healthcare sector is responsible for 5.2 percent of global emissions of CO2, according to research by Lancet.

