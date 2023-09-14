Kenya: President Ruto Hosts Rebel ODM MPs Facing Expulsion as They Vow to Work With Govt

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Wednesday hosted rebel Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Members of Parliament (MP) facing expulsion even as they vowed to continue working with the government no matter the consequences

During the meeting, the legislators expressed their appreciation of the government's decision to address the historical problems in the sugar sector.

The leaders pledged to support for the Sugar bill coming up in parliament for debate on Thursday.

They further invited the Head of State to visit the Nyanza region on a development tour.

The Rebel MPs won the first battle in a bid to retain their seats both in parliamentary committees and electoral posts after a tribunal suspended ODM's decision to expel them.

The Political Parties Dispute Tribunal chairperson Desma Nungo issued the orders stopping ODM from implementing the decision to expel the five MPs pending determination of suits filed challenging the expulsion.

"Pending the hearing and determination of the suits, the office of the Registrar of Political Parties is barred from effecting and enforcing the decision of ODM by removing the complainants as members of the party," ruled Nungo.

The seven include Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda, Gem's Elisha Odhiambo, Langata's Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalango, Uriri MP Mark Nyamita, Kisumu senator Tom Ojienda as well as Rongo law maker Paula Abuor.

ODM stated that the expulsion of the members are in conformity with the party constitution which prohibits its members from openly engaging with rival parties.