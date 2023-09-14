East Africa's Largest Healthcare Expo Kicks Off in Nairobi

Nairobi — More than 5,000 government officials, healthcare professionals, and investors from around the globe have converged in Nairobi for the Medic East Africa and Medlab East Africa Expo, East Africa's biggest healthcare exhibition and congress.

The three-day event, which started today, is being held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Some of the countries participating in the event include the United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Pakistan, and India, among others.

Firms will be displaying the latest healthcare and lab innovations for the medical care field.

They include Al Fahim Healthcare Solutions LLC, Siemens Healthcare, and Leader Healthcare from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Crown Healthcare from Kenya, Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Company Ltd. (Snibe) from China, Mindray, and United Imaging, et cetera.

In parallel, the event will also host a series of CPD-accredited conferences that are free to attend for healthcare and lab professionals from East Africa.

"With the increase in international pavilions, we are providing the ideal platform for the East Africa healthcare industry to build relationships with stakeholders from around the world," Tom Coleman, Exhibition Director at Informa Markets, noted.

"Apart from the seasoned exhibitors, we have also first-time exhibitors like Siemens, United Imaging, Mindray, and Snibe, some of the leading brands in the world," he added.

Tomorrow, the conference will feature a Leaders Summit where Kenya's dynamic potential and global healthcare innovation will be discussed.