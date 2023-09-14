Kenya: Religious Leaders, Lobby Groups Oppose Supreme Court Decision on LGBTQ

Mombasa — A section of the Mombasa residents, religious leaders and lobby groups on Wednesday protested against Supreme Court decision that reaffirmed the LBGTQ community's right to associate.

The Mombasa anti-LBGTQ group staged a protest along Moi Avenue, faulting the Supreme Court for upholding the right of the National Gay and Lesbian Rights Commission to register.

The apex court threw out an application by Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma that sought to challenge an earlier court ruling on the registration of the LGBTQ lobby group.

In Mombasa, the anti-LBGTQ group carried up banners and posters with messages that demonized same sex affairs and relations.

Salim Karama, the anti-LBGTQ movement chairman rallied the Members of National Assembly to come up with a legislation that will ban LBGTQ activities in Kenya.

He led the movement in issuing a seven-day ultimatum to MPs to come up with a motion tha will oppose registration of LBGTQ organisations.

"We are in total disagreement with the Supreme Court's decision. We are now asking the MPs to propose a Bill tha will totally ban homosexuality in Kenya," said Karama.

He argued that the Kenyan Constitution 2010 does not support same sex marriages.

"The judiciary's work is to interpret the law, and the Constitution is clear on same sex marriages," he said.

The Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) also faulted the Supreme Court's decision

CIPK's Sheikh Mohammed Khalifa said Kenya is a religuous country, guided by God.

"The judges have gone against God's will in their decisions by following Western beliefs," said Khalifa.

The groups vowed to stage another mega protest on Friday.