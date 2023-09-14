South Africa: President Ramaphosa's Social Compact, Promised 580 Days Ago, Faces More Delays

analysis

A social compact that President Cyril Ramaphosa promised more than a year and a half ago has not been finalised. This is because negotiations at the National Economic Development and Labour Council have gone awry.

During his February 2022 State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised a new social compact would be completed within 100 days.

The compact would outline the government's programme of action -- in partnership with organised business, labour and communities -- for building a better and more inclusive society by growing the economy, creating jobs and tackling crime and corruption.

Wednesday, 13 September, marked 580 days since Ramaphosa made his promise and the social compact has still not been finalised. This is because negotiations at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) have gone awry.

All parties at Nedlac are pointing fingers at each other for the delay. Organised labour, business and communities have largely blamed the government for stalling the process and not agreeing to the proposals they came up with to include in the compact.

The government has blamed labour, business and communities for fighting among themselves over the contents of the social compact. In other words, the government has taken a back seat and bystander position, while it claims to watch disagreements unfold among its partners.

In Nedlac's recently published annual report, representatives from organised labour and communities expressed disappointment that an overall social compact...