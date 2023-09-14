Uganda: Breaking - Police Halts National Unity Platform Nationwide Mobilisation

13 September 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — Uganda Police has suspended NUP countrywide mobilisation activities until further notice.

In a statement, Police said that in view of breaches of guidelines, the activities of the NUP are immediately suspended.

"We are sending this strong message, that our country, Uganda, will not wait for its village, towns, urban centres and cities to burn, before taking action to protect its citizens and property. We are going to put an end to the mob mentaility, bullying and intimidating tactics of NUP radicals against innocent civilians and law enforcers.

