Malawi: First Lady Monica Chakwera Joins War Against TB, Appointed Champion

14 September 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

Malawi First Lady Monica Chakwera has been appointed Malawi's tuberculosis (TB) Champion, a role which has been described by health activists and experts as an epitome of strong political will and commitment to end the vice by the year 2030.

Madam Chakwera has been crowned the new role on Wednesday during a meeting with the National TB and Leprosy Elimination Program (NTLEP), PARADISO TB Patients Trust and the National Organization of Nurses and Midwives.

As TB Champion, the first lady is expected to lead the country's efforts in mobilizing financial resources towards TB; fighting stigma and discrimination towards TB affected populations; advocate for better nutrition for TB patients; advocate for multi-sectoral participation as well as promoting community engagement in the fight against TB.

Program Manager for the NTLEP Dr. James Mpunga said by assuming the new role as TB Champion, "that in itself signifies a huge milestone in the country's efforts towards ending TB by 2030 and a strong demonstration at the highest level of the country's commitment to end TB".

He said the TB sector is humbled by Her Excellency's interest in ensuring that the glaring gender disparities that exist in TB response as well as stigma and discrimination are alleviated.

TB remains the biggest cause of death among people living with HIV and in Malawi the TB/HIV coinfection remains high at 45%.

Just like many other countries across the globe, Malawi is implementing the End TB Strategy which aims at ensuring reduction in number of TB deaths compared with 2015, reduction in TB incidence rate compared with 2015, among others.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.